After two even matchups and two absolute clobberings, we're here with your Columbus Madness Final Four matchups.
The latest: The Columbus Dispatch's neon sign took down the Terminator effortlessly, so Arnold Schwarzenegger's statue will not be back in the finals.
- But now the historic sign faces Ohio Stadium, a fan-favorite powerhouse that toppled the Union Station arch without trouble.
The other side: COSI versus the Ohio Statehouse.
- Both edged out their competition — North Market and the Short North arches, respectively — by a much narrower margin, meaning this matchup could be anybody's game.
Your Elite 8 voting results
Matchup 1
Ohio Statehouse - 59.6%
North Market - 40.4%
Matchup 2
COSI - 58.6%
Short North arches - 41.4%
Matchup 3
Ohio Stadium - 81.3%
Union Station arch - 18.7%
Matchup 4
Columbus Dispatch sign - 81.8%
Arnold Schwarzenegger statue - 18.2%
