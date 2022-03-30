1 hour ago - Things to Do

Vote in the Columbus Madness Final Four

Alissa Widman Neese
A neon sign reading "Dispatch, Ohio's Greatest Home Newspaper, 150 Years of Service"
Jim Sherry of S&S Sign Service attaches the "0" on the Columbus Dispatch's neon sign in June 2021. The sign has sat atop the building that was formerly the newspaper's home since 1971. Photo: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

After two even matchups and two absolute clobberings, we're here with your Columbus Madness Final Four matchups.

The latest: The Columbus Dispatch's neon sign took down the Terminator effortlessly, so Arnold Schwarzenegger's statue will not be back in the finals.

  • But now the historic sign faces Ohio Stadium, a fan-favorite powerhouse that toppled the Union Station arch without trouble.

The other side: COSI versus the Ohio Statehouse.

  • Both edged out their competition — North Market and the Short North arches, respectively — by a much narrower margin, meaning this matchup could be anybody's game.

Vote in our Final Four matchups.

Your Elite 8 voting results

Matchup 1

Ohio Statehouse - 59.6%

North Market - 40.4%

Matchup 2

COSI - 58.6%

Short North arches - 41.4%

Matchup 3

Ohio Stadium - 81.3%

Union Station arch - 18.7%

Matchup 4

Columbus Dispatch sign - 81.8%

Arnold Schwarzenegger statue - 18.2%

