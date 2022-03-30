Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After two even matchups and two absolute clobberings, we're here with your Columbus Madness Final Four matchups.

The latest: The Columbus Dispatch's neon sign took down the Terminator effortlessly, so Arnold Schwarzenegger's statue will not be back in the finals.

But now the historic sign faces Ohio Stadium, a fan-favorite powerhouse that toppled the Union Station arch without trouble.

The other side: COSI versus the Ohio Statehouse.

Both edged out their competition — North Market and the Short North arches, respectively — by a much narrower margin, meaning this matchup could be anybody's game.

Vote in our Final Four matchups.

Your Elite 8 voting results

Matchup 1

Ohio Statehouse - 59.6%

North Market - 40.4%

Matchup 2

COSI - 58.6%

Short North arches - 41.4%

Matchup 3

Ohio Stadium - 81.3%

Union Station arch - 18.7%

Matchup 4

Columbus Dispatch sign - 81.8%

Arnold Schwarzenegger statue - 18.2%