What $300k buys in Columbus' real estate market
The average home sales price in the Columbus area was $293,557 in February, so Axios' Maxwell Millington wanted to see what's available around that price point in our local real estate market.
- Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in central Ohio.
573 Olentangy Woods Dr. — $293,000
Linworth Village; 3 beds, 4 baths; 2,500 square feet
- Features: Two-car garage, gas fireplace, laundry and half-bath on the first floor.
- Asking price: $297,900
- Sold for: $293,000
- Listing agent: Matthew Hance
803 S. Front St. — $299,000
Brewery District; 2 beds, 3.5 baths; 1,602 square feet
- Features: Two floors, one-car garage, all brick, finished basement.
- Asking price: $305,000
- Sold for: $299,000
- Listing agents: Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone
249 Schrock Rd. — $285,000
Worthington; 3 beds, 1 bath; 1,300 square feet
- Features: Two-car garage, hardwood floors, newly stained deck, double driveway.
- Asking price: $283,000
- Sold for: $285,000
- Listing agents: Kyle D. Widder and David Lee Widder
