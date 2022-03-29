37 mins ago - Real Estate

What $300k buys in Columbus' real estate market

Maxwell Millington
A townhouse condominum at 803 S. Front St. in the Brewery District. Photo courtesy of Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone

The average home sales price in the Columbus area was $293,557 in February, so Axios' Maxwell Millington wanted to see what's available around that price point in our local real estate market.

  • Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in central Ohio.
573 Olentangy Woods Dr. — $293,000

Linworth Village; 3 beds, 4 baths; 2,500 square feet

  • Features: Two-car garage, gas fireplace, laundry and half-bath on the first floor.
  • Asking price: $297,900
  • Sold for: $293,000
  • Listing agent: Matthew Hance
573 Olentangy Woods Dr.
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hance
573 Olentangy Woods Dr. living room
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hance
573 Olentangy Woods Dr. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hance
803 S. Front St. — $299,000

Brewery District; 2 beds, 3.5 baths; 1,602 square feet

  • Features: Two floors, one-car garage, all brick, finished basement.
  • Asking price: $305,000
  • Sold for: $299,000
  • Listing agents: Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone
803 S. Front St.
Photo courtesy of Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone
803 S. Front St. living room
Photo courtesy of Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone
803 S. Front St. patio
Photo courtesy of Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone
249 Schrock Rd. — $285,000

Worthington; 3 beds, 1 bath; 1,300 square feet

  • Features: Two-car garage, hardwood floors, newly stained deck, double driveway.
  • Asking price: $283,000
  • Sold for: $285,000
  • Listing agents: Kyle D. Widder and David Lee Widder
249 Schrock Rd front
Photo courtesy of Kyle D. Widder and David Lee Widder
249 Schrock Rd living room
Photo courtesy of Kyle D. Widder and David Lee Widder
249 Schrock Rd kitchen
Photo courtesy of Kyle D. Widder and David Lee Widder
