Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The average home sales price in the Columbus area was $293,557 in February, so Axios' Maxwell Millington wanted to see what's available around that price point in our local real estate market.

Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in central Ohio.

Linworth Village; 3 beds, 4 baths; 2,500 square feet

Features: Two-car garage, gas fireplace, laundry and half-bath on the first floor.

Two-car garage, gas fireplace, laundry and half-bath on the first floor. Asking price: $297,900

$297,900 Sold for: $293,000

$293,000 Listing agent: Matthew Hance

Photo courtesy of Matthew Hance

Photo courtesy of Matthew Hance

Photo courtesy of Matthew Hance

Brewery District; 2 beds, 3.5 baths; 1,602 square feet

Features: Two floors, one-car garage, all brick, finished basement.

Two floors, one-car garage, all brick, finished basement. Asking price: $305,000

$305,000 Sold for: $299,000

$299,000 Listing agents: Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone

Photo courtesy of Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone

Photo courtesy of Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone

Photo courtesy of Samuel Cooper and Elizabeth Malone

Worthington; 3 beds, 1 bath; 1,300 square feet

Features: Two-car garage, hardwood floors, newly stained deck, double driveway.

Two-car garage, hardwood floors, newly stained deck, double driveway. Asking price: $283,000

$283,000 Sold for: $285,000

$285,000 Listing agents: Kyle D. Widder and David Lee Widder

Photo courtesy of Kyle D. Widder and David Lee Widder

Photo courtesy of Kyle D. Widder and David Lee Widder