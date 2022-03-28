Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Thanks for voting in our Columbus Madness "bracket" last week!

We're now here with our Elite 8 and we've got some real nail-biters ahead of us.

What we're watching: Powerhouses North Market and Ohio Stadium face competition of historical proportions — the Ohio Statehouse and Union Station arch, both icons dating back to the 1800s.

Keep a close eye on COSI too. The Wonder Bread sign is toast, after a serious beating by the popular science museum.

Vote in our Elite 8 matchups.

Your Sweet 16 voting results

Matchup 1

North Market – 82.1%

ART sculpture – 17.9%

Matchup 2

Ohio Statehouse – 65.8%

Field of Corn – 34.2%

Matchup 3

Short North arches – 54.7%

The Book Loft – 45.3%

Matchup 4

COSI – 72%

Wonder Bread sign – 28%

Matchup 5

Union Station Arch – 53.1%

Topiary Garden – 46.9%

Matchup 6

Ohio Stadium – 76.9%

Park of Roses – 23.1%

Matchup 7

Arnold Schwarzenegger statue – 58%

World’s largest gavel – 42%

Matchup 8

Columbus Dispatch sign – 66.1%

Downtown deer statues – 33.9%