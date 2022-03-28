Vote in the Columbus Madness Elite 8
Thanks for voting in our Columbus Madness "bracket" last week!
- We're now here with our Elite 8 and we've got some real nail-biters ahead of us.
What we're watching: Powerhouses North Market and Ohio Stadium face competition of historical proportions — the Ohio Statehouse and Union Station arch, both icons dating back to the 1800s.
- Keep a close eye on COSI too. The Wonder Bread sign is toast, after a serious beating by the popular science museum.
Your Sweet 16 voting results
Matchup 1
North Market – 82.1%
ART sculpture – 17.9%
Matchup 2
Ohio Statehouse – 65.8%
Field of Corn – 34.2%
Matchup 3
Short North arches – 54.7%
The Book Loft – 45.3%
Matchup 4
COSI – 72%
Wonder Bread sign – 28%
Matchup 5
Union Station Arch – 53.1%
Topiary Garden – 46.9%
Matchup 6
Ohio Stadium – 76.9%
Park of Roses – 23.1%
Matchup 7
Arnold Schwarzenegger statue – 58%
World’s largest gavel – 42%
Matchup 8
Columbus Dispatch sign – 66.1%
Downtown deer statues – 33.9%
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.