What to do in Columbus this weekend

✂️ Get crafty at the Columbus Scrap and Stamp Show at the Ohio Expo Center.

10am-6pm Friday, 10am-5pm Saturday. $8 daily, $12 weekend. Cash only.

🕺 Dance, dance, dance at Trolls LIVE! at the Schottenstein Center. Can't stop the feeling!

10am, 2pm, 6pm Saturday, 10am and 2pm Sunday. $18-70.

🥶 If you can't let go of winter, enjoy Ice Age-themed programs at the Ohio History Center.

10am-5pm Saturday. $7-13, kids 3 and under free.

🎥 Watch the Academy Awards on the big screen with fellow film lovers at Gateway Film Center's annual gala.

6pm Sunday. $75 single ticket, $125 couples.

Drexel Theatre in Bexley is also hosting a free watch party at 7pm!

🎤 See a TV star singer at an intimate venue. Doors open for both shows at 7pm Sunday, $25.

Cassadee Pope, "The Voice" 2012 winner, is at A&R Music Bar.

Crystal Bowersox, "American Idol" 2010 runner-up, is at Natalie's Grandview.

🐟 We've added a couple more of your suggestions to our Friday fish dinner guide, so check it out if you still need dinner plans for tonight.