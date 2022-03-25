43 mins ago - Sports

Ohio sports betting will be ready for March Madness 2023

Tyler Buchanan
Reproduced from American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

This is the last year Ohioans will follow March Madness without being able to bet on their favorite Cinderella teams.

State of play: Lawmakers legalized sports betting last December and the state government is spending this year setting up the program.

  • The first wagers are expected to come at the start of 2023.
  • Most bets will be placed online, though there will be in-person sportsbooks at casinos and some sports arenas, bars and restaurants.

The big picture: Ohio is now among nearly three-dozen states that have legalized sports betting and another dozen are looking to join them.

Respect the Peacocks: Keep the tournament longshots in mind when making betting plans for next year.

