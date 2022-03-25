Ohio sports betting will be ready for March Madness 2023

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

This is the last year Ohioans will follow March Madness without being able to bet on their favorite Cinderella teams.

State of play: Lawmakers legalized sports betting last December and the state government is spending this year setting up the program.

The first wagers are expected to come at the start of 2023.

Most bets will be placed online, though there will be in-person sportsbooks at casinos and some sports arenas, bars and restaurants.

The big picture: Ohio is now among nearly three-dozen states that have legalized sports betting and another dozen are looking to join them.

Americans will wager billions of legal dollars on the 2022 March Madness tournament, Axios' Kendall Baker writes.

Respect the Peacocks: Keep the tournament longshots in mind when making betting plans for next year.