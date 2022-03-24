Ohio's COVID cases, hospitalizations still declining
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 and overall cases both continue to drop in Ohio.
Why it matters: We haven't experienced hospitalizations this low since last summer, per the latest Ohio Hospital Association data.
By the numbers: 434 patients were in Ohio hospitals Wednesday, compared to an Omicron surge peak of 6,749 in January.
Context: Last week, the Ohio Department of Health switched from reporting its data daily to weekly on Thursdays, citing the decline.
- The department is also opting to no longer report weekly case counts in schools.
