10 mins ago - COVID

Ohio's COVID cases, hospitalizations still declining

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: Ohio Hospital Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 and overall cases both continue to drop in Ohio.

Why it matters: We haven't experienced hospitalizations this low since last summer, per the latest Ohio Hospital Association data.

By the numbers: 434 patients were in Ohio hospitals Wednesday, compared to an Omicron surge peak of 6,749 in January.

Context: Last week, the Ohio Department of Health switched from reporting its data daily to weekly on Thursdays, citing the decline.

  • The department is also opting to no longer report weekly case counts in schools.
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more