Ohio's COVID cases, hospitalizations still declining

Data: Ohio Hospital Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 and overall cases both continue to drop in Ohio.

Why it matters: We haven't experienced hospitalizations this low since last summer, per the latest Ohio Hospital Association data.

By the numbers: 434 patients were in Ohio hospitals Wednesday, compared to an Omicron surge peak of 6,749 in January.

Context: Last week, the Ohio Department of Health switched from reporting its data daily to weekly on Thursdays, citing the decline.