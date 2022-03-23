Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver his State of the State speech Tuesday at noon.

It's his first State of the State address since the one he gave shortly after taking office in 2019.

How to watch: The Ohio Channel will broadcast the speech online.

State of play: Eyeing re-election, the speech marks an opportunity to tout the DeWine administration's first-term accomplishments and make a case for another one.

He will address our 132 state lawmakers inside the Ohio Statehouse, many of whom are foes because of the governor's COVID policies.

Two of those present, Republican Reps. Nino Vitale and Paul Zeltwanger, even endorsed a failed impeachment effort against DeWine in 2020.

💭 Our thought bubble: While the pandemic took up much of his administration's attention in the years since his last address, DeWine may opt not to dwell on the subject since the populace has largely moved on.

He will likely touch on broad themes, such as the state's resolve during a crisis, while focusing attention on other priorities like water infrastructure, public safety and economic development.

📬 We want to know: What issues do you want to hear DeWine address? Email [email protected] with your thoughts.