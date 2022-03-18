Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on Sister Jean and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this afternoon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

We don't know much about the Ramblers besides their 102-year-old super fan, so we had our friends at Axios Chicago give us the lowdown.

🖐 Monica Eng and Justin Kauffmann here from Axios Chicago. With Ohio State and Loyola Chicago gearing up for this afternoon's March Madness contest, we wanted to share some fun facts about our tenth-seeded Ramblers:

History of upsets: Loyola Chicago is an old-fashioned hard out. In 2018, they shocked the basketball world by making it to the Final Four.

Player to watch: Super-senior Lucas Williamson, who was on the 2018 team and took advantage of pandemic eligibility extensions to play a fifth season.

Coach connections: First-year coach Drew Valentine is the youngest coach in the 2022 NCAA tournament. He is the older brother of NBA player Denzel Valentine, who you know very well from his Buckeye-killing days at Michigan State.

The "X" Factor: You don't want to be on the bad side of 102-year-old Sister Jean. The cameras love her, so get ready for Sister Jean to steal all the screen time.