Ohio State Buckeyes return to March Madness tournaments
The Ohio State Buckeyes men's and women's basketball teams are back in the March Madness tournament.
Here is a preview of their upcoming first round games:
Favored men's team has a challenge
If you're the glass-half full type, you'd say the Buckeyes having eight full days of rest before their March Madness opener against Loyola Chicago is a good thing.
- If not, you'd note they only had that much time off after getting bounced early from the Big Ten tournament.
What's happening: The South Region's No. 7 Ohio State hopes to put the doubts to rest against the No. 10 Ramblers tomorrow at 12:15pm.
- Follow the action on CBS or 97.1 FM.
Catch up quick: The Buckeyes (19-11) had a strong start to the season, beating top-ranked Duke at home and staying firmly within the AP Top 25 poll through mid-February.
- Injuries piled up and the team has posted just a 6-6 record in their last dozen games.
Yes, but: Ohio State still has weapons, most notably junior forward E.J. Liddell, who was just named to the AP All-American Third Team.
What they're saying: "We’ve got a bunch of fighters ready to go on a big run," senior guard Jamari Wheeler told the Columbus Dispatch.
If they win: The Buckeyes play Sunday against the winner of No. 2 Villanova and No. 15 Delaware.
Women's team returns to the Big Dance
Ohio State won't know until close to midnight tonight which team they'll play in the first round.
- Whoever it is, the Scarlet & Gray come into the matchup as the favored seed.
What's happening: The Spokane Region's No. 6 Ohio State plays on Saturday at 2:30pm against the winner of an earlier play-in game between No. 11 contenders Florida State and Missouri State.
- Follow Saturday's action on ESPNU.
State of play: Ohio State (23-6) held the best record in the Big Ten, but fell in the conference tournament's second round to Indiana last week.
- The team is led by two experienced guards, both Ohio natives — Taylor Mikesell from Massillon and Jacy Sheldon, who played high school ball at Dublin Coffman.
- This marks their first March Madness appearance since 2018 and follows a self-imposed postseason ban last season due to various NCAA infractions.
What they're saying: "I'm just really pleased with where we were and where we are now," head coach Kevin McGuff told the Dispatch.
- "... we haven't had the chance to do this in awhile. Our kids are excited, and they should be."
