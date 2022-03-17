Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Ohio State Buckeyes men's and women's basketball teams are back in the March Madness tournament.

Here is a preview of their upcoming first round games:

Favored men's team has a challenge

If you're the glass-half full type, you'd say the Buckeyes having eight full days of rest before their March Madness opener against Loyola Chicago is a good thing.

If not, you'd note they only had that much time off after getting bounced early from the Big Ten tournament.

What's happening: The South Region's No. 7 Ohio State hopes to put the doubts to rest against the No. 10 Ramblers tomorrow at 12:15pm.

Follow the action on CBS or 97.1 FM.

Catch up quick: The Buckeyes (19-11) had a strong start to the season, beating top-ranked Duke at home and staying firmly within the AP Top 25 poll through mid-February.

Injuries piled up and the team has posted just a 6-6 record in their last dozen games.

Yes, but: Ohio State still has weapons, most notably junior forward E.J. Liddell, who was just named to the AP All-American Third Team.

What they're saying: "We’ve got a bunch of fighters ready to go on a big run," senior guard Jamari Wheeler told the Columbus Dispatch.

If they win: The Buckeyes play Sunday against the winner of No. 2 Villanova and No. 15 Delaware.

Jacy Sheldon of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives to the basket against Maryland in a February game. Photo: G Fiume/Getty Images

Women's team returns to the Big Dance

Ohio State won't know until close to midnight tonight which team they'll play in the first round.

Whoever it is, the Scarlet & Gray come into the matchup as the favored seed.

What's happening: The Spokane Region's No. 6 Ohio State plays on Saturday at 2:30pm against the winner of an earlier play-in game between No. 11 contenders Florida State and Missouri State.

Follow Saturday's action on ESPNU.

State of play: Ohio State (23-6) held the best record in the Big Ten, but fell in the conference tournament's second round to Indiana last week.

The team is led by two experienced guards, both Ohio natives — Taylor Mikesell from Massillon and Jacy Sheldon, who played high school ball at Dublin Coffman.

This marks their first March Madness appearance since 2018 and follows a self-imposed postseason ban last season due to various NCAA infractions.

What they're saying: "I'm just really pleased with where we were and where we are now," head coach Kevin McGuff told the Dispatch.