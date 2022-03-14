Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is set to issue his State of the City address Tuesday at noon.

How to watch: The city will broadcast the speech on Facebook and YouTube.

What we're watching: Public safety will likely be a top issue in Ginther's address following a record number of homicides in 2021 and another wave of violence in the past week.

Driving the news: Last Friday saw three separate shooting incidents, including two killed at Podunk's bar on East Dublin-Granville Road and another killed inside a vehicle near Easton Town Center.

In the third incident, Columbus police shot and injured a man on I-71 near Gemini Parkway who had reportedly crashed his vehicle and shot at drivers and officers on the highway.

What they're saying: "(Friday's) events prove that gun violence is a public health crisis," Ginther wrote in a statement following those shootings.

"...it is crucial we address it every way we can — not just by catching the shooters, but by stopping the flood of illegal guns flowing into our community."

State of play: The mayor will likely provide an update on the progress of the city's new public safety leadership, plans for a new class of police recruits and efforts to join a federal Firearms Trafficking Strike Force.