45 mins ago - News

Map: Ohio supports the arts more than neighboring states

Tyler Buchanan
Reproduced from NASAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Ohio invests more into its state arts organization than our neighbors do theirs.

Why it matters: The Ohio Arts Council supports arts programs in all 88 counties, from student projects to operating a gallery featuring Buckeye State artists' work.

For example, the Council awarded $5,000 grants last month to 75 Ohio choreographers, writers, composers and playwrights.

By the numbers: The state operating budget allocates $40 million over two fiscal years toward the Council's numerous grant programs.

  • State support for the arts has grown significantly of late, more than doubling from a two-year total of $17 million in fiscal years 2012-13.
  • The Council also receives national funding and reports having distributed $20 million in CARES Act relief to artistic causes.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more