Map: Ohio supports the arts more than neighboring states
Ohio invests more into its state arts organization than our neighbors do theirs.
Why it matters: The Ohio Arts Council supports arts programs in all 88 counties, from student projects to operating a gallery featuring Buckeye State artists' work.
For example, the Council awarded $5,000 grants last month to 75 Ohio choreographers, writers, composers and playwrights.
- It also helps organize the annual Poetry Out Loud competition for high school students and supports the Ohio Poet Laureate program, a role currently held by Athens native Kari Gunter-Seymour.
By the numbers: The state operating budget allocates $40 million over two fiscal years toward the Council's numerous grant programs.
- State support for the arts has grown significantly of late, more than doubling from a two-year total of $17 million in fiscal years 2012-13.
- The Council also receives national funding and reports having distributed $20 million in CARES Act relief to artistic causes.
