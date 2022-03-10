Map: Ohio supports the arts more than neighboring states

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from NASAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Ohio invests more into its state arts organization than our neighbors do theirs.

Why it matters: The Ohio Arts Council supports arts programs in all 88 counties, from student projects to operating a gallery featuring Buckeye State artists' work.

For example, the Council awarded $5,000 grants last month to 75 Ohio choreographers, writers, composers and playwrights.

It also helps organize the annual Poetry Out Loud competition for high school students and supports the Ohio Poet Laureate program, a role currently held by Athens native Kari Gunter-Seymour.

By the numbers: The state operating budget allocates $40 million over two fiscal years toward the Council's numerous grant programs.