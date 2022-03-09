2 hours ago - Sports

Ohio State women's hockey No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

Tyler Buchanan
An Ohio State hockey player skates with the puck around a Minnesota defender.
Ohio State's Clair DeGeorge in the WCHA championship against Minnesota on March 6. Ohio State won, 3-2, in overtime. Photo: Hannah Hobus/St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images

The Ohio State women's hockey team is No. 1 … for now.

Skating the news: Fresh off winning the Western Collegiate Hockey Association conference tournament, the Buckeyes earned a top seed in the upcoming NCAA tourney.

State of play: OSU needs only one win to reach the "Frozen Four" and three total for a national title.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more