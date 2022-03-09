Ohio State women's hockey No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament
The Ohio State women's hockey team is No. 1 … for now.
Skating the news: Fresh off winning the Western Collegiate Hockey Association conference tournament, the Buckeyes earned a top seed in the upcoming NCAA tourney.
State of play: OSU needs only one win to reach the "Frozen Four" and three total for a national title.
- The team is bolstered by 11 seniors and graduate players, including goaltender Andrea Braendli, who played for Switzerland in the Winter Olympic games.
