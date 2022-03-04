What to do in Columbus this weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

🇺🇦 A special exhibit showcasing pysanky, intricately decorated Ukrainian Easter eggs, opens today at the Ohio Craft Museum.

10am-5pm Monday-Friday, 11am-4pm Saturday. 1665 W. Fifth Ave through April 20. Free!

👸 Cinderella is at the Palace Theatre, with proceeds benefiting the Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children's Hospital.

7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $24-54.

🎤 LGBTQ+ dance club Axis hosts a Columbus' Got Talent show with a grand prize of $1,000.

7-11pm Sunday, 775 N. High St. $10 general admission (standing room) and a few tables still available.

🏋️ And, of course, the Arnold Sports Festival and its massive expo have taken over the Greater Columbus Convention Center.