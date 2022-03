What to do in Columbus this weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ A special exhibit showcasing pysanky, intricately decorated Ukrainian Easter eggs, opens today at the Ohio Craft Museum.

10am-5pm Monday-Friday, 11am-4pm Saturday. 1665 W. Fifth Ave through April 20. Free!

πŸ‘Έ Cinderella is at the Palace Theatre, with proceeds benefiting the Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children's Hospital.

7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $24-54.

🎀 LGBTQ+ dance club Axis hosts a Columbus' Got Talent show with a grand prize of $1,000.

7-11pm Sunday, 775 N. High St. $10 general admission (standing room) and a few tables still available.

πŸ‹οΈ And, of course, the Arnold Sports Festival and its massive expo have taken over the Greater Columbus Convention Center.