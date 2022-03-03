Ohio front and center in Biden's State of the Union
Ohio was front and center during President Biden's State of the Union Address, to the point that a familiar meme came to mind.
A few Buckeye-themed highlights from Wednesday's speech:
"Field of Dreams" — Advocating for passage of the Innovation and Competition Act, Biden referenced the mega Intel chip plant planned for rural Licking County east of New Albany.
- The president called the project site a "field of dreams" and hinted at further Intel investment there should the bill pass.
No more "Rust Belt" — In a later section about manufacturing development, Biden quoted Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).
- "As (Brown) says, it's time to bury the label 'Rust Belt.' It's time to see what used to be called the Rust Belt become the home of significant resurgence of manufacturing."
Aiding exposed veterans — The president also noted the medical toll of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas and honored Pickerington native Heath Robinson, who died of cancer in 2020.
- Robinson's widow, Danielle, attended the speech and received a standing ovation.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.