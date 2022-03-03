Ohio front and center in Biden's State of the Union

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ohio was front and center during President Biden's State of the Union Address, to the point that a familiar meme came to mind.

A few Buckeye-themed highlights from Wednesday's speech:

"Field of Dreams" — Advocating for passage of the Innovation and Competition Act, Biden referenced the mega Intel chip plant planned for rural Licking County east of New Albany.

The president called the project site a "field of dreams" and hinted at further Intel investment there should the bill pass.

No more "Rust Belt" — In a later section about manufacturing development, Biden quoted Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

"As (Brown) says, it's time to bury the label 'Rust Belt.' It's time to see what used to be called the Rust Belt become the home of significant resurgence of manufacturing."

Aiding exposed veterans — The president also noted the medical toll of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving overseas and honored Pickerington native Heath Robinson, who died of cancer in 2020.