The perfect pączki for your Mardi Gras party

Alissa Widman Neese
Four pączki on a plate, with fruit topping on them
Yes, these pączki taste as good as this picture looks. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. Fat Tuesday wouldn't be complete without a little indulgence, right?

If you've got an insatiable sweet tooth, I've got good news: Resch's Bakery on the east side is celebrating "fat every day of the week," with pączki.

The Polish pastries are available daily until Easter ($2.75 each).

  • I tried all five flavors — chocolate, strawberry, blueberry, lemon and peach. My favorite was chocolate, with a whipped, fluffy center.
  • After a few bites of each, it was definitely time for a nap.

If you go: 4061 E. Livingston Ave., 8am-5pm, closed at 2:30pm Saturday and all day Sunday.

Pro tip: These are hefty but fragile pastries, so drive home carefully.

  • The peach one isn't pictured because it didn't make it in one piece.
