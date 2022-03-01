Happy birthday, Ohio! Buy local to celebrate
It's Ohio's birthday and one fun way to celebrate is supporting a local business that sells merchandise specializing in Ohio pride.
Items that caught our attention:
- State of Devotion: This design linking Ohio's letters on a silver necklace is unique, or you can own a piece of Ohio Stadium history made into a wooden Christmas ornament.
- Grandview Heights
- Celebrate Local: Dog parents, take note of the "Ohio is for Dog Lovers" T-shirt, Buckeye State bandanas and collars and Ohio-made treats that look good enough for humans to eat.
- Easton
- Where I'm From: There's still plenty of season left to wear these Blue Jackets shirts.
- Polaris Fashion Place and The Mall at Tuttle Crossing
- The Window Guy & Co.: They always have a great selection of home decor in their brick-and-mortar stores, including ceramic coasters of iconic Ohio landmarks.
- Polaris Fashion Place and The Mall at Tuttle Crossing
- GV Art + Design: Residents will have to pay to ship this awesome Columbus-themed apparel, but it's worth the cost, especially if you want to remind folks how much you hate Michigan.
- Alissa owns several Cleveland baseball T-shirts (this one is her favorite).
- Online or in northeast Ohio
