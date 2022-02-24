What to do in Columbus this weekend
🎊 Celebrate Mardi Gras early at Glassquerade, a fundraiser party for Glass Axis with Creole food, drinks, games and a glass-smashing station.
- Friday, 6:30-11pm, 610 W. Town St. $39, includes food and a handmade tumbler.
🎸 Rock out with Zoso, the Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, at Newport Music Hall.
- Friday, 7pm. $20.
🎉 Celebrate Black history at the African American Heritage Festival at Ohio State University.
- Friday through March 5. Free!
🦋 Whisk away to a warm oasis at Blooms & Butterflies at Franklin Park Conservatory.
- Saturday through May 30, 10am-5pm. $15-$22, kids under 2 free.
🔦 Explore the Ohio History Center after-hours during Night at the Museum and see if exhibits really do come to life.
- Saturday and Sunday, 7-9pm. $7-11, kids under 3 free.
🎻 Listen to Urban Strings youth orchestra perform music by African American composers at Columbus Metropolitan Library branches.
- Saturday (Reynoldsburg) and Sunday (main branch), 2pm. Free!
