USPS audits will examine Columbus mail issues

If you're still experiencing mail issues, we're here to deliver good news and bad news.

What's happening: U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) is working with the U.S. Postal Service to conduct a series of audits regarding our delivery problems, per WSYX.

Beatty's Saturday announcement says she'll "work with local officials to ensure the necessary investments and solutions are put in place."

Yes, but: Full audit reports won't be available for weeks, so for now, we should still expect to see staffing-related delivery setbacks we reported on earlier this month.

Be smart: If you're getting impatient, you can visit your post office to pick up letters. (Call 1-800-ASK-USPS to confirm your location.)

To track missing mail, you can sign up for informed delivery, an automated daily email showing what letters are supposed to be heading your way.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I've only received mail at my west side home three days this month, so I'm eagerly awaiting the results of these audits and hopefully some positive changes.