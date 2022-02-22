Ohio State Fair to return, plus other summer events
The Ohio State Fair plans to reopen its gates to the public this summer.
- That means a return of deep-fried fair food, games, exhibitions, entertainment … and yes, the butter cow.
The big picture: The fair is among several summer classics that have announced a full-scale comeback for 2022. Those include Stonewall Columbus Pride, ComFest, Red, White & BOOM! and the Dublin Irish Festival.
What's next: The Arnold Sports Festival, which organizers tout as the largest multisport event in the world, will be back March 3-6, along with its popular protein-packed expo.
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I'm planning to attend the Arnold for the first time and am excited to observe some of its unusual offerings, like the Scottish Highland Games.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.