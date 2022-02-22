Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Ohio State Fair plans to reopen its gates to the public this summer.

That means a return of deep-fried fair food, games, exhibitions, entertainment … and yes, the butter cow.

The big picture: The fair is among several summer classics that have announced a full-scale comeback for 2022. Those include Stonewall Columbus Pride, ComFest, Red, White & BOOM! and the Dublin Irish Festival.

What's next: The Arnold Sports Festival, which organizers tout as the largest multisport event in the world, will be back March 3-6, along with its popular protein-packed expo.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I'm planning to attend the Arnold for the first time and am excited to observe some of its unusual offerings, like the Scottish Highland Games.