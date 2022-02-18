What to do in Columbus this weekend
🍷 Today is National Drink Wine Day! But you don't need an excuse to visit Wyandotte Winery for Fabulous Fridays, with free live music by Dustin Vincent.
- 7pm. First-come, first served.
🏎️ Watch go kart races at the Ohio Expo Center's O'Neill Building.
- 9:30am-6pm Saturday and Sunday. $12-17, kids under 5 free.
✌️ Watch or compete in Seventh Son Brewing's "international" rock paper scissors tournament.
- 3pm Sunday. Free!
- To enter: 2pm registration. $10, with proceeds benefiting SERVICE!, a relief organization.
🐯 The Columbus Zoo offers free admission on Monday and half-price admission every day through March 11.
- 10am-4pm. $10 parking.
🇺🇸 Learn about the presidential history of the Buckeye State at the Ohio History Center.
- 10am-5pm Monday. $7-13, kids 3 and under free.
🍪 Bonus idea: Buy tickets now for this popular wine and Girl Scout cookies tasting event, as they usually go fast.
- 6pm Feb. 24, 7pm Feb. 26. $25.
