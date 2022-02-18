39 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in Columbus this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
A toast of two glasses of white wine, with only hands visible
Let's toast to the weekend. Photo: Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

🍷 Today is National Drink Wine Day! But you don't need an excuse to visit Wyandotte Winery for Fabulous Fridays, with free live music by Dustin Vincent.

  • 7pm. First-come, first served.

🏎️ Watch go kart races at the Ohio Expo Center's O'Neill Building.

  • 9:30am-6pm Saturday and Sunday. $12-17, kids under 5 free.

✌️ Watch or compete in Seventh Son Brewing's "international" rock paper scissors tournament.

  • 3pm Sunday. Free!
  • To enter: 2pm registration. $10, with proceeds benefiting SERVICE!, a relief organization.

🐯 The Columbus Zoo offers free admission on Monday and half-price admission every day through March 11.

  • 10am-4pm. $10 parking.

🇺🇸 Learn about the presidential history of the Buckeye State at the Ohio History Center.

  • 10am-5pm Monday. $7-13, kids 3 and under free.

🍪 Bonus idea: Buy tickets now for this popular wine and Girl Scout cookies tasting event, as they usually go fast.

  • 6pm Feb. 24, 7pm Feb. 26. $25.
