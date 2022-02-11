What to do in Columbus this weekend
Beyond watching the Big Game, some events happening in central Ohio this weekend include:
👵 A "Golden Girls" parody puppet show is at the Lincoln Theatre.
- $41 Friday, $51 Saturday.
🎣 Ohio Expo Center hosts the National Fishing Expo through Sunday, featuring 300 vendors, kid-friendly activities and a live trout pond.
- Hours vary. $12 daily, $25 weekend pass.
🎊 Ohio's largest anime convention, Ohayocon, takes over the Greater Columbus Convention Center through Sunday.
- Hours and daily admission vary. $85 weekend pass. Cash only.
🤾 The Columbus Armada handball team opens its Columbus Challenge Cup season against Dublin with two games Sunday.
- Noon and 1:30pm, Westwood Fieldhouse, 3932 Brown Park Drive, Hilliard.
- $15 adults, $10 ages 12-18, under 12 free.
- Tyler will be there for a reporting project … say "hi" and stay tuned!
✈️ Lots of tickets remain on Sunday for Come From Away, the musical about the people (and animals) on airplanes unexpectedly rerouted to Canada on 9/11.
- Ohio Theatre. 6:30pm. $39-119, plus fees.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.