What to do in Columbus this weekend

Beyond watching the Big Game, some events happening in central Ohio this weekend include:

👵 A "Golden Girls" parody puppet show is at the Lincoln Theatre.

$41 Friday, $51 Saturday.

🎣 Ohio Expo Center hosts the National Fishing Expo through Sunday, featuring 300 vendors, kid-friendly activities and a live trout pond.

Hours vary. $12 daily, $25 weekend pass.

🎊 Ohio's largest anime convention, Ohayocon, takes over the Greater Columbus Convention Center through Sunday.

Hours and daily admission vary. $85 weekend pass. Cash only.

🤾 The Columbus Armada handball team opens its Columbus Challenge Cup season against Dublin with two games Sunday.

Noon and 1:30pm, Westwood Fieldhouse, 3932 Brown Park Drive, Hilliard.

$15 adults, $10 ages 12-18, under 12 free.

Tyler will be there for a reporting project … say "hi" and stay tuned!

✈️ Lots of tickets remain on Sunday for Come From Away, the musical about the people (and animals) on airplanes unexpectedly rerouted to Canada on 9/11.