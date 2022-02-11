If you've got mail issues, you aren't alone
👋 Alissa here. I'm sorry to hear that some of you are also experiencing mail delivery issues, but I guess it helps to know we aren't alone.
What's happening: I received a response from my post office, the Westland branch, explaining that staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic are mostly to blame for delayed deliveries.
- Some carriers are delivering on Sundays to keep up, the message said.
What you're saying: Several of you reported inconsistent delivery in your neighborhoods, including Delaware, Franklinton, and Columbus' northeast side.
✉️ I'm happy to report that a hefty heap of letters finally arrived in my mailbox Wednesday for the first time in a week.
Pro tip: To track any missing mail, I recommend signing up for informed delivery, which emails you what letters are heading your way.
