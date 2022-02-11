If you've got mail issues, you aren't alone

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. I'm sorry to hear that some of you are also experiencing mail delivery issues, but I guess it helps to know we aren't alone.

What's happening: I received a response from my post office, the Westland branch, explaining that staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic are mostly to blame for delayed deliveries.

Some carriers are delivering on Sundays to keep up, the message said.

What you're saying: Several of you reported inconsistent delivery in your neighborhoods, including Delaware, Franklinton, and Columbus' northeast side.

✉️ I'm happy to report that a hefty heap of letters finally arrived in my mailbox Wednesday for the first time in a week.

Pro tip: To track any missing mail, I recommend signing up for informed delivery, which emails you what letters are heading your way.