If you've got mail issues, you aren't alone

Alissa Widman Neese
A mailbox, with focus on the United States Postal Service logo
A mailbox in New York City. Photo: John Smith/VIEWpress via Getty Images

👋 Alissa here. I'm sorry to hear that some of you are also experiencing mail delivery issues, but I guess it helps to know we aren't alone.

What's happening: I received a response from my post office, the Westland branch, explaining that staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic are mostly to blame for delayed deliveries.

  • Some carriers are delivering on Sundays to keep up, the message said.

What you're saying: Several of you reported inconsistent delivery in your neighborhoods, including Delaware, Franklinton, and Columbus' northeast side.

✉️ I'm happy to report that a hefty heap of letters finally arrived in my mailbox Wednesday for the first time in a week.

Pro tip: To track any missing mail, I recommend signing up for informed delivery, which emails you what letters are heading your way.

