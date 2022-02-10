These Buckeye hockey stars are battling in Beijing
If you catch an Olympic women's hockey game on TV this month, there's a good chance you'll see a Buckeye on the ice.
Skating the news: Six Winter Olympic athletes are current, former or incoming Ohio State women's hockey players.
- They represent five different countries at the Beijing games, including:
🇺🇸 Jincy Dunne, U.S., '19: Dunne was a four-year captain and was named OSU's Female Athlete of the Year after her senior season.
🇨🇭 Andrea Braendli, Switzerland, senior: The Swiss starting goaltender is playing in her second Olympic games.
🇸🇪 Sofie Lundin, Sweden, incoming player: Lundin has played for several seasons in a Swedish league before being recruited to play for OSU. She'll head to campus after the games.
🇨🇦 Emma Maltais, Canada, '21: Maltais is the program's single-season record-holder for points and assists.
🇨🇦 Natalie Spooner, Canada, '12: The leading scorer in program history, Spooner previously won a gold medal in 2014.
🇫🇮 Minttu Tuominen, Finland, '13: This is Tuominen's fourth Olympic games. She's won two bronze medals, in '10 and '18.
The big picture: OSU has the ninth-most athletes in the Olympics out of any NCAA school, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes, trailing Big Ten hockey powerhouses Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Of note: Ohio has two more connections to this year's Olympic games.
- Ice skater Madison Hubbell is a native of Sylvania (near Toledo), and U.S. Men's Hockey Team forward Andy Miele once played for Miami University.
