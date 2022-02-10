These Buckeye hockey stars are battling in Beijing

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you catch an Olympic women's hockey game on TV this month, there's a good chance you'll see a Buckeye on the ice.

Skating the news: Six Winter Olympic athletes are current, former or incoming Ohio State women's hockey players.

They represent five different countries at the Beijing games, including:

🇺🇸 Jincy Dunne, U.S., '19: Dunne was a four-year captain and was named OSU's Female Athlete of the Year after her senior season.

🇨🇭 Andrea Braendli, Switzerland, senior: The Swiss starting goaltender is playing in her second Olympic games.

🇸🇪 Sofie Lundin, Sweden, incoming player: Lundin has played for several seasons in a Swedish league before being recruited to play for OSU. She'll head to campus after the games.

🇨🇦 Emma Maltais, Canada, '21: Maltais is the program's single-season record-holder for points and assists.

🇨🇦 Natalie Spooner, Canada, '12: The leading scorer in program history, Spooner previously won a gold medal in 2014.

🇫🇮 Minttu Tuominen, Finland, '13: This is Tuominen's fourth Olympic games. She's won two bronze medals, in '10 and '18.

The big picture: OSU has the ninth-most athletes in the Olympics out of any NCAA school, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes, trailing Big Ten hockey powerhouses Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Data: NCAA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Of note: Ohio has two more connections to this year's Olympic games.