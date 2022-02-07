Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Columbus City Council is expected to pass the largest operating budget in city history this evening, with over $1 billion slated for local offices and agencies.

Flashback: Mayor Andrew Ginther's spending proposals include $354 million for the police department to help offset personnel turnover and millions more for affordable housing, job training and immigrant services.

There's also $16 million set aside for purchasing 44 new garbage trucks to meet the demand of Columbus' growing work-from-home population.

The latest: Council members made few changes to Ginther's operating budget, which was first proposed in December.