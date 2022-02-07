1 hour ago - Politics

Columbus' record-breaking budget gets a vote tonight

Tyler Buchanan
The Columbus, Ohio skyline
Drone view of the downtown Columbus skyline with City Hall seen in the center. Photo: Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

Columbus City Council is expected to pass the largest operating budget in city history this evening, with over $1 billion slated for local offices and agencies.

Flashback: Mayor Andrew Ginther's spending proposals include $354 million for the police department to help offset personnel turnover and millions more for affordable housing, job training and immigrant services.

  • There's also $16 million set aside for purchasing 44 new garbage trucks to meet the demand of Columbus' growing work-from-home population.

The latest: Council members made few changes to Ginther's operating budget, which was first proposed in December.

  • Amendments include more funding to support minority-owned businesses, pre-K education and public health initiatives for mothers.
  • Members also added $1 million to the city's rainy day fund, which brings the total close to Ginther's goal of $90 million by 2024.
