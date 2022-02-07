Columbus' record-breaking budget gets a vote tonight
Columbus City Council is expected to pass the largest operating budget in city history this evening, with over $1 billion slated for local offices and agencies.
Flashback: Mayor Andrew Ginther's spending proposals include $354 million for the police department to help offset personnel turnover and millions more for affordable housing, job training and immigrant services.
- There's also $16 million set aside for purchasing 44 new garbage trucks to meet the demand of Columbus' growing work-from-home population.
The latest: Council members made few changes to Ginther's operating budget, which was first proposed in December.
- Amendments include more funding to support minority-owned businesses, pre-K education and public health initiatives for mothers.
- Members also added $1 million to the city's rainy day fund, which brings the total close to Ginther's goal of $90 million by 2024.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.