If you're someone who resolved to run or walk more in 2022, there are several upcoming local races to help put your progress to the test.

Warm Up Columbus: Distances range from 5K to marathon at a 1-mile loop track in Dublin. Feb. 6.

5th Line 5K: This downtown Columbus course ends with a "finish on center ice" inside Nationwide Arena. Participants also get two Blue Jackets game tickets. Feb. 26.

Arnold 5K Pump & Run: Competitors start with a bench press, with each lift reducing their 5K finish time. A run-only event will also be held. March 6.

Erin Go Braugh Trail Scramble: Wear green and challenge yourself with a trail race of varying distances at Alum Creek State Park. March 12.

Pi Day 5K: This 3.14-mile run with a $31.41 entry fee offers 3 ¼-inch medals to all finishers. Proceeds benefit local math and science education programs. March 12.