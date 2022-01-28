Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Columbus really embodies the neighborly spirit, according to research from housing blog StorageCafe.

Around 80% of residents here report being happy with their neighbors, the second-highest percentage of American cities polled behind just Indianapolis.

What they found: StorageCafe's survey also notes most Columbus residents are satisfied with their neighborhood and would recommend it to other people.

💭 Tyler's take: It's a little hard to believe four-in-five people actually like their neighbors.