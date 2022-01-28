2 hours ago - News

Columbus among most neighbor-friendly cities

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Columbus really embodies the neighborly spirit, according to research from housing blog StorageCafe.

  • Around 80% of residents here report being happy with their neighbors, the second-highest percentage of American cities polled behind just Indianapolis.

What they found: StorageCafe's survey also notes most Columbus residents are satisfied with their neighborhood and would recommend it to other people.

💭 Tyler's take: It's a little hard to believe four-in-five people actually like their neighbors.

  • But if my own neighbors happen to be reading this, I'm in the 80%. Trust me.
