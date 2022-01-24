No robot umps at Columbus Clippers games (for now)
For at least another season, Columbus baseball fans will get to participate in an American tradition: Booing the umpires.
Driving the news: The Automated Ball-Strike System, a "robo-ump" that determines if each pitch is a ball or strike, is headed to 11 Triple-A baseball markets, Axios' Kendall Baker writes.
- But Columbus is not one of them.
The big picture: Robot umps have been used in the independent Atlantic League since 2019 and this news brings them just one step below the Major Leagues.
- The experiment is part of ongoing tweaks in recent years meant to speed up games and increase action.
Looking ahead: The Columbus Clippers open their season in early April.
