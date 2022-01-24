38 mins ago - Sports

No robot umps at Columbus Clippers games (for now)

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a robot dressed up in umpire gear
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

For at least another season, Columbus baseball fans will get to participate in an American tradition: Booing the umpires.

Driving the news: The Automated Ball-Strike System, a "robo-ump" that determines if each pitch is a ball or strike, is headed to 11 Triple-A baseball markets, Axios' Kendall Baker writes.

  • But Columbus is not one of them.

The big picture: Robot umps have been used in the independent Atlantic League since 2019 and this news brings them just one step below the Major Leagues.

  • The experiment is part of ongoing tweaks in recent years meant to speed up games and increase action.

Looking ahead: The Columbus Clippers open their season in early April.

