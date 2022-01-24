Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

For at least another season, Columbus baseball fans will get to participate in an American tradition: Booing the umpires.

Driving the news: The Automated Ball-Strike System, a "robo-ump" that determines if each pitch is a ball or strike, is headed to 11 Triple-A baseball markets, Axios' Kendall Baker writes.

But Columbus is not one of them.

The big picture: Robot umps have been used in the independent Atlantic League since 2019 and this news brings them just one step below the Major Leagues.

The experiment is part of ongoing tweaks in recent years meant to speed up games and increase action.

Looking ahead: The Columbus Clippers open their season in early April.