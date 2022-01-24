Ohio's COVID vaccinations by race
The percentage of white, Black and Hispanic residents in Ohio who have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to lag behind the national average.
- But Asian Ohioans are 8% above the national average, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Why it matters: Vaccination remains our most effective tool at preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID infection.
The big picture: Overall, about 56% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated versus 63% of Americans, according to the CDC.
Context: A recent Ohio State University study found that although more Black Americans were initially hesitant of COVID vaccines, they have been more likely than white Americans to later warm up to receiving one.
What they're saying: The researchers caution against making race-based assumptions.
- "We must not lose sight of the significant access barriers that persist, including distant vaccine sites, lack of transportation and inflexible work hours," lead author Tasleem Padamsee said in a news release.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.