No plans? Here's what to do this weekend

🎤 Comedian Brian Regan, a regular on late-night TV, is performing at the Palace Theatre.

Tonight, 8pm. Tickets starting at $35.

🥬 Stay warm and browse local vendors at the Common Greens Winter Market.

Saturday, 9am-noon. Ohio History Center. Free.

🦎 The All Ohio Reptile Show returns to the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Saturday, 9am-3pm. $5, kids under 11 $1.

🏒 The Blue Jackets take on the lowly Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena.

Sunday, 6pm. Tickets starting at $19.

🌺 Franklin Park Conservatory's annual orchids exhibition opens this weekend — a tropical escape from an Ohio winter.