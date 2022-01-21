No plans? Here's what to do this weekend
🎤 Comedian Brian Regan, a regular on late-night TV, is performing at the Palace Theatre.
- Tonight, 8pm. Tickets starting at $35.
🥬 Stay warm and browse local vendors at the Common Greens Winter Market.
- Saturday, 9am-noon. Ohio History Center. Free.
🦎 The All Ohio Reptile Show returns to the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
- Saturday, 9am-3pm. $5, kids under 11 $1.
🏒 The Blue Jackets take on the lowly Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena.
- Sunday, 6pm. Tickets starting at $19.
🌺 Franklin Park Conservatory's annual orchids exhibition opens this weekend — a tropical escape from an Ohio winter.
- Saturday through March 6, 10am-5pm. $15-$22, kids under 2 free.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.