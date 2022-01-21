1 hour ago - Things to Do

No plans? Here's what to do this weekend

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a latte with "weekend" written in the foam.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🎤 Comedian Brian Regan, a regular on late-night TV, is performing at the Palace Theatre.

  • Tonight, 8pm. Tickets starting at $35.

🥬 Stay warm and browse local vendors at the Common Greens Winter Market.

  • Saturday, 9am-noon. Ohio History Center. Free.

🦎 The All Ohio Reptile Show returns to the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

  • Saturday, 9am-3pm. $5, kids under 11 $1.

🏒 The Blue Jackets take on the lowly Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena.

  • Sunday, 6pm. Tickets starting at $19.

🌺 Franklin Park Conservatory's annual orchids exhibition opens this weekend — a tropical escape from an Ohio winter.

  • Saturday through March 6, 10am-5pm. $15-$22, kids under 2 free.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more