What to do this weekend in Columbus
🎄 Conservatory Aglow ends Sunday, so this is your last chance for a holiday light fix.
- 5-9pm. $19-22, kids under 3 free.
🎤 Shadowbox Live debuts a new sketch comedy and music show called "Best. Sex. Ever." about … well, you know.
- 7:30pm Friday, Saturday. $40.
⛸️ Go ice skating at Dublin's new Riverside Crossing Park.
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday, hours vary. $10, includes skates.
🔨 Get inspired for 2022 home DIY projects at the Columbus Building & Renovation Expo.
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday, hours vary. $6, kids under 18 free.
🖼️ Michelangelo: A Different View brings the Sistine Chapel ceiling and more to the Greater Columbus Convention Center through immersive digital projections.
- 10am-7pm. $10-17. Closed Mondays.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.