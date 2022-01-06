2 hours ago - News

Our favorite rejected license plates of 2021

Tyler Buchanan
Ohio vanity license plate with symbols implying a swear word.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's the most wonderful time of the year: skimming through the list of last year's rejected vanity license plates.

Driving the news: The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles nixed more than 800 plate submissions, NBC4 reports.

  • A cursory glance at the at-times NSFW list shows a great number of anti-Biden phrases and gratuitous sexual references. (How did people think they'd get accepted?)

Some of our favorite rejected plate names:

  • LMAO EPA
  • PAGAN AF
  • HAWLN AS
  • IPALOT
  • CANIBAL
