Our favorite rejected license plates of 2021
It's the most wonderful time of the year: skimming through the list of last year's rejected vanity license plates.
Driving the news: The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles nixed more than 800 plate submissions, NBC4 reports.
- A cursory glance at the at-times NSFW list shows a great number of anti-Biden phrases and gratuitous sexual references. (How did people think they'd get accepted?)
Some of our favorite rejected plate names:
- LMAO EPA
- PAGAN AF
- HAWLN AS
- IPALOT
- CANIBAL
