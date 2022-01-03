Remembering Betty White's Columbus connections
Ohioans might know of Betty White's support for the Columbus Zoo and friendship with its longtime director Jack Hanna.
- But she had another connection to Columbus: once being a spokesperson for Marzetti, a local food processing company.
The intrigue: White, who passed away over the weekend, promoted a "Betty White Special" coupon from 1977 that saved customers 10 cents on any size jar of Marzetti salad dressing.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.