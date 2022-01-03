42 mins ago - News

Remembering Betty White's Columbus connections

Tyler Buchanan
Betty White receives a kiss on her hand from a giraffe, whose head is leaning over a fence
Betty White was a guest of honor when the Heart of Africa region opened in 2014 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Photo: Grahm S. Jones, courtesy of the zoo

Ohioans might know of Betty White's support for the Columbus Zoo and friendship with its longtime director Jack Hanna.

  • But she had another connection to Columbus: once being a spokesperson for Marzetti, a local food processing company.

The intrigue: White, who passed away over the weekend, promoted a "Betty White Special" coupon from 1977 that saved customers 10 cents on any size jar of Marzetti salad dressing.

A newspaper advertisement and coupons for Marzetti salad dressing featuring Betty White
From the East Liverpool Evening Review of May 25, 1977, via Newspapers.com.
