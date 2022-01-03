Remembering Betty White's Columbus connections

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ohioans might know of Betty White's support for the Columbus Zoo and friendship with its longtime director Jack Hanna.

But she had another connection to Columbus: once being a spokesperson for Marzetti, a local food processing company.

The intrigue: White, who passed away over the weekend, promoted a "Betty White Special" coupon from 1977 that saved customers 10 cents on any size jar of Marzetti salad dressing.