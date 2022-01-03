The biggest Columbus storylines for 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Improving on a violent year

Columbus was among a dozen major U.S. cities that set homicide records in 2021 — more than 200, a leap from the previous record of 2020's 175.

Initiatives toward lowering the homicide rate include a new Real Time Crime Center, investments in an Alternative Response Program and the hiring of 170 new police officers.

Meanwhile, the city hopes to make strides toward police reform, with the new Civilian Police Review Board set to hire its first inspector general.

It's an election year … again

Ohioans will cast ballots for governor and U.S. senator along with state legislative and congressional seats.

At the local level, Columbus City Schools plan to ask in November for a bond issue to pay for new school buildings and renovations.

The battle lines aren't yet drawn

Which district races will you be voting for? It's not yet clear.

The long process of redrawing new legislative maps is still ongoing.

All eyes are on the Ohio Supreme Court, which heard legal challenges to Republican-drawn maps last month and will decide if they stand.

We just keep growing

Central Ohio's housing market was hotter than ever in 2021 and our population is booming. It seems unlikely either trend slows down.

Development is happening everywhere, including commercial and housing.

Quarry Trails Metro Park, which partially opened in November, will enter its second construction phase and welcome residents.

Zoo investigation continues

April marks one year since the state launched an investigation into former Columbus Zoo officials who misspent funds. Will 2022 bring any findings?

In the fall, the zoo can reapply for the accreditation it lost last year.

Meanwhile, new CEO Tom Schmid will work to renovate exhibits and restore the zoo's reputation.

Place your bets?

Lawmakers closed out their year by legalizing sports betting in Ohio.

Yes, but: Regulators have to determine which casinos, bars, stadiums and phone apps will host sportsbooks.

Regulators have to determine which casinos, bars, stadiums and phone apps will host sportsbooks. The first bets may not come until 2023.

How will COVID-19 impact Ohio in 2022? Read more.