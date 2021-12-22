Dec 22, 2021 - News

Our central Ohio favorites from 2021

Alissa Widman Neese
2021 repeating on a teal background.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

As we look back on 2021, launching this newsletter for all of you lovely subscribers was obviously the pinnacle of our year.

  • We also wanted to share a few other highlights as we prepare to ring in 2022.

Why it matters: Many of us thought this year would look more "normal" than it ended up. But even during challenging times, there are silver linings.

Favorite new restaurant: El Segundo

Favorite concert: Hella Mega Tour at Historic Crew Stadium

  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer added an unexpected Columbus stop to their summer tour and Alissa's return to live music rocked more than she ever imagined it could.

Favorite new attraction: Quarry Trails Metro Park

  • A waterfall, miles of trails and more features to come will make it difficult to keep this park a hidden gem for very long.

Favorite sports moment: First visit to Lower.com Field

  • An incredible atmosphere, great sightlines and Schmidt's bratwurst helped make a 2-1 come-from-behind win a memorable night.

Favorite non-Axios news story: The Rotolo's Pizza jingle mystery

Favorite baby elephant: Frankie

An Asian elephant calf sits in a pile of brush below his mother
Frankie, an Asian elephant calf born June 16. Photo: Grahm S. Jones, courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more