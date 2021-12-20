Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

2021 is the year of the lime, at least as far as Columbus grocery shoppers are concerned.

What's happening: Instacart released its 2021 Delivered report on the most popular grocery items in cities across America.

We love our limes here, apparently, ordering them more than most other places.

Other popular items include peppers, whole wheat bread and perch fillets.

Some other interesting trends:

🥗 After a tough 2020, shoppers ditched the deli salads on their 2021 orders.

🍔 But we do enjoy plant-based meat, ordering it more than 62% of other cities.

🍌 We ordered enough bananas to stack as high as 1,774 Ohio Statehouses.

🍦 The most popular ice cream flavor is cookies & creme. (We knew you all had good taste.)

🍷 The most popular drinks in various cities include moscato in Columbus; pinot grigio in Dublin and Hilliard; pinot noir in New Albany; and sauvignon blanc in Upper Arlington.

🥚 Grove City's most popular drink, however, was eggnog. What is going on down there?

💝 While most cities saw spikes in flower bouquets around Valentine's Day, those in Westerville opted for dog treats and frozen pasta meals. Priorities, priorities.

Check out the Instacart shopping trends in your town.