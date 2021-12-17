Bring a shelter dog home for a holiday sleepover
The Franklin County Dog Shelter will again host its popular "holiday sleepover" next week, allowing folks to foster dogs in their homes from Tuesday through the Christmas weekend.
- Adoption fees are also reduced through Dec. 23 from $123 to $75.
Why it matters: The sleepover gives dogs a break from being in a shelter and gives staff insight into how they act in a home setting.
- And if you're paired with your perfect pooch, a "foster failure" is an option, with a significantly reduced adoption fee of just $18.
Yes, but: Adding a furry family member isn't a decision to take lightly. The shelter offers tips on the factors to consider.
