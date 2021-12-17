23 mins ago - Things to Do

Bring a shelter dog home for a holiday sleepover

Alissa Widman Neese
A brown pit bull dog sits on a bed on the floor with a book shelf in the background and its food and water bowls nearby
A dog named Merry relaxes on her bed last year. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Franklin County Dog Shelter will again host its popular "holiday sleepover" next week, allowing folks to foster dogs in their homes from Tuesday through the Christmas weekend.

  • Adoption fees are also reduced through Dec. 23 from $123 to $75.

Why it matters: The sleepover gives dogs a break from being in a shelter and gives staff insight into how they act in a home setting.

  • And if you're paired with your perfect pooch, a "foster failure" is an option, with a significantly reduced adoption fee of just $18.

Yes, but: Adding a furry family member isn't a decision to take lightly. The shelter offers tips on the factors to consider.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more