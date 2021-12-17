Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Franklin County Dog Shelter will again host its popular "holiday sleepover" next week, allowing folks to foster dogs in their homes from Tuesday through the Christmas weekend.

Adoption fees are also reduced through Dec. 23 from $123 to $75.

Why it matters: The sleepover gives dogs a break from being in a shelter and gives staff insight into how they act in a home setting.

And if you're paired with your perfect pooch, a "foster failure" is an option, with a significantly reduced adoption fee of just $18.

Yes, but: Adding a furry family member isn't a decision to take lightly. The shelter offers tips on the factors to consider.