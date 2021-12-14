Where to recycle holiday lights in the Columbus area
If you're looking to rid your holiday light display of those pesky broken bulbs, there are a few options in the area for disposing of them.
- Several communities offer collection sites for unwanted lights — including Dublin, Grove City, Jackson Twp. and Upper Arlington, per the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio.
Meanwhile, Goodwill accepts recycled string lights at all Columbus-area stores.
