Where to recycle holiday lights in the Columbus area

If you're looking to rid your holiday light display of those pesky broken bulbs, there are a few options in the area for disposing of them.

Several communities offer collection sites for unwanted lights — including Dublin, Grove City, Jackson Twp. and Upper Arlington, per the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio.

Meanwhile, Goodwill accepts recycled string lights at all Columbus-area stores.