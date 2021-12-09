Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Columbus city leaders are asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that left three people dead Tuesday evening, including two young siblings.

Catch up fast: The shooting took place in the parking lot of a southeast Columbus apartment complex near Route 33 and Gender Road.

Police say two suspects fired into a car "without any apparent warning or provocation," killing the three occupants: Charles Wade, 22; Demitrius Wall'neal, 9; and Londynn Wall'neal, 6.

The siblings were students in the Canal Winchester Local School District, the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Why it matters: These deaths mark the 184th, 185th and 186th homicides reported in 2021, adding to the record total for one year in the city's history.

The latest: At a Wednesday press conference, homicide detective Terry Kelly said the department is "formulating leads and suspects," but has not yet determined a motive.

The available evidence at the scene points to this being a "targeted assassination," Kelly said.

What they're saying: Kelly joined Mayor Andrew Ginther, Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Public Safety Director Robert Clark in imploring the public to assist law enforcement with solving the murder.

"Someone knows something," Bryant said. "We need the public to be the voices of our victims," Bryant said.

"Londynn and Demitrius cannot speak for themselves," Ginther added, condemning the "tragic violence."

"This community has people who can speak up for them and bring forward information to get these violent criminals off our streets."

Threat level: Both the mayor and public safety director said residents cannot become desensitized to repeated stories of violence.

"It can never be normal for 6- and 9-year-olds to die in this community … we are fighting for the soul of our city," Ginther said.

"We need you to not treat this as a normal day in the city of Columbus," said Clarke, who joined city leadership this fall with a goal of reducing the homicide rate.

Separately, a U.S. Marshals deputy was shot and injured while serving a warrant Wednesday morning in another southeast Columbus neighborhood.