The Most Wonderful Time of the Year has arrived in central Ohio.

What's happening: We'll keep you updated with a running list of the holiday traditions we look forward to each year.

Most events are ongoing, so mark your calendars:

🎄 It wouldn't be Christmas without a tree lighting celebration and Santa Claus' grand entrance.

Hilliard: 4-6:30pm Dec. 5, Old Hilliard.

Grandview Heights: 5:30-8pm Dec. 7, between 1st and 3rd avenues. An ice rink will be open from 3-8pm.

🕎 Chabad Columbus has planned eight nights of fun to celebrate Hanukkah, which began Sunday, kicking off with a sky-diving Maccabee and a chocolate turkey dreidel drop.

The festivities include several menorah lightings.

💡 Columbus Commons is lit up from dusk-11pm, 160 S. High St., Columbus.

Free hot chocolate and carousel rides, 5-9pm on Fridays in December.

⛲ The Scioto Mile is also decked out for the holidays from dusk till dawn.

🍻 Bicentennial Park will host WinterFest on Dec. 4 from 11am-4pm, featuring bands, brews and food.

🦌 Visit the reindeer and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's other cold-loving animals at Wildlights.

5-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 5-10pm Friday-Saturday.

$22 adults, $17 children. Franklin County residents get a $5 discount.

You may spot Santa scuba diving in Discovery Reef and feeding the fish if you're lucky!

🪴 Franklin Park Conservatory is spruced up for Conservatory Aglow.

5-9pm, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. $22 adults, $19 seniors, children and students, kids under 3 free.

🐴 In addition to an impressive display of holiday lights, Easton Town Center offers horse-drawn carriage rides.

5-9pm Friday-Saturday and 3-7pm Sunday. $10 a person, cash only, children under 15 free.

🎁 Dickens of a Christmas returns to Ohio Village, transforming it into a Victorian era village full of characters from "A Christmas Carol."

5:30-9pm Saturday, noon-5pm Sunday, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. $16 adults, $12 children, kids under 3 free. Tickets online only.

🚗 Just a 30-minute trip away, two popular drive-through displays allow for COVID-friendly distancing from the comfort of your car.

Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights, 3111 S. Old State Road, Delaware.

5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday, $20 per car. 5:30-10pm Friday-Saturday, $30.



Mrs. Claus starts collecting letters for Santa on Friday — include an email address at the bottom.

Magical Lights of Winter, 2650 National Road SW, Hebron.

5:30-11pm Monday-Thursday, $20 per car. 5:30pm-12am Friday-Sunday, $30 per car. Times and prices vary on "peak" nights. Tickets online only.

We'll update this list with more events throughout December so keep checking back!