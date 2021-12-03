Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

What to do this weekend in Columbus

🎻 The Columbus Symphony's Holiday Pops returns to the Ohio Theatre this weekend.

8pm Friday, 3pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $21-78.

👗 A vintage clothing market featuring 50 vendors comes to the Ohio Expo Center.

12-6pm Saturday. $5 admission, $5 parking.

🎤 Unwind at Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox Live's most popular comedy and music show.

7:30pm Friday, Saturday and most nights through Dec. 23. $50.

🎁 Holiday Hop, the Short North's biggest gallery hop of the year, is Saturday.

4-10pm, North High Street from Nationwide Boulevard to 7th Ave.

🎄 Understory, a new event space by Wolf's Ridge Brewing, hosts its first public event — a holiday popup market — this weekend.

11am-6pm Saturday and Sunday, 2571 Neil Ave.

💡 Check out our list of ongoing holiday light displays and events.