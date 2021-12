Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

What to do this weekend in Columbus

ğŸŽ» The Columbus Symphony's Holiday Pops returns to the Ohio Theatre this weekend.

8pm Friday, 3pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $21-78.

👗 A vintage clothing market featuring 50 vendors comes to the Ohio Expo Center.

12-6pm Saturday. $5 admission, $5 parking.

ğŸŽ¤ Unwind at Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox Live's most popular comedy and music show.

7:30pm Friday, Saturday and most nights through Dec. 23. $50.

ğŸŽ Holiday Hop, the Short North's biggest gallery hop of the year, is Saturday.

4-10pm, North High Street from Nationwide Boulevard to 7th Ave.

ğŸŽ„ Understory, a new event space by Wolf's Ridge Brewing, hosts its first public event — a holiday popup market — this weekend.

11am-6pm Saturday and Sunday, 2571 Neil Ave.

💡 Check out our list of ongoing holiday light displays and events.