What to do this weekend in Columbus
🎻 The Columbus Symphony's Holiday Pops returns to the Ohio Theatre this weekend.
- 8pm Friday, 3pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $21-78.
👗 A vintage clothing market featuring 50 vendors comes to the Ohio Expo Center.
- 12-6pm Saturday. $5 admission, $5 parking.
🎤 Unwind at Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox Live's most popular comedy and music show.
- 7:30pm Friday, Saturday and most nights through Dec. 23. $50.
🎁 Holiday Hop, the Short North's biggest gallery hop of the year, is Saturday.
- 4-10pm, North High Street from Nationwide Boulevard to 7th Ave.
🎄 Understory, a new event space by Wolf's Ridge Brewing, hosts its first public event — a holiday popup market — this weekend.
- 11am-6pm Saturday and Sunday, 2571 Neil Ave.
💡 Check out our list of ongoing holiday light displays and events.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.