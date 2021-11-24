How early is "too early" for a Christmas tree?
While many Christmas celebrations in central Ohio kicked off last weekend, it appears our readers mostly like to keep their holidays separate.
Your take: A majority of you won't be putting up Christmas trees until after the Thanksgiving dinner table has been cleared, according to our very scientific survey.
Our take: Alissa is a purist, so there's no way her tree is coming out before Black Friday — and she appreciates that most of you agree.
- Tyler, meanwhile, joins the nearly 19% of you who put up your trees in November before turkey day.
🙏 Thank you to the 215 subscribers who participated in our survey!
