Midwest sneaker aficionados will unite Sunday for the 330 SneakGeekz Convention.

The intrigue: Running from 4-9pm at Red Space on Superior Avenue, the event features clothing designers and sneaker vendors, plus a fashion show starting at 7pm.

Between the lines: This year's event is titled "Carpe Vitam: The Mamba Year," inviting attendees to bring their rarest jerseys and shoes associated with late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

If you go: Tickets start at $20.

Worthy of your time: Red Space puts you right down the road from AsianTown, where you can get all the Vietnamese food you can handle.