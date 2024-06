A GoFundMe is seeking contributions to repair Tremont's historic St. Theodosius Orthodox Christian Cathedral, which was severely damaged in a fire last week.

Why it matters: The repair work, which will require expert artisans to restore the century-old architecture, is expected to cost far more than what insurance will provide, wrote the Rev. Ján Čižmár.

By the numbers: The GoFundMe seeks $1 million.

It had raised roughly $6,000 from 68 donations as of yesterday afternoon.

Catch up quick: The St. Theodosius parish was founded in 1896 by Russian immigrants living on Cleveland's south side.