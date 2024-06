Little Italy's annual Summer Art Walk is the perfect way to explore one of Cleveland's most historic neighborhoods.

The intrigue: The free event takes place today through Sunday with various art galleries and studios in the neighborhood, as well as outdoor exhibitions of painting, photography and sculpting.

Between the lines: This year will also feature handmade art and crafts from Cleveland Bazaar inside the historic Murray Hill building.

If you go: The art walk runs from 5-9pm today, noon to 9pm tomorrow and noon to 5pm on Sunday.

Worthy of your time: There are plenty of great dining spots in Little Italy.