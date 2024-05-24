1.7 million Ohioans traveling this Memorial Day weekend

Load the kids in the car, tie the camping gear to the roof rack, and get ready for Memorial Day travel madness.

By the numbers: AAA estimates nearly 44 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend, including 1.7 million Ohioans.

Those figures would be the highest since 2005.

Between the lines: AAA predicts 3.51 million people will travel via plane, up nearly 5% from last year.

Zoom in: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects 3.3 million travelers throughout the summer, 200,000 more than last year.

The airport lists peak hours as 4-6am, 11am-1pm and 5-7pm, and suggests travelers arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international ones.

Be smart: For drivers this weekend, AAA suggests traveling before 11am and after 8pm Friday, before 1pm and after 6pm Saturday, before 1pm Sunday, and after 7pm on Monday.

If you're going to the pumps, Ohio was averaging $3.56 per gallon as of yesterday, about 5 cents below the national average.

