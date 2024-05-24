42 mins ago - Travel

1.7 million Ohioans traveling this Memorial Day weekend

Illustration of a suitcase with a sticker shaped like Ohio.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Load the kids in the car, tie the camping gear to the roof rack, and get ready for Memorial Day travel madness.

By the numbers: AAA estimates nearly 44 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend, including 1.7 million Ohioans.

  • Those figures would be the highest since 2005.

Between the lines: AAA predicts 3.51 million people will travel via plane, up nearly 5% from last year.

Zoom in: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects 3.3 million travelers throughout the summer, 200,000 more than last year.

  • The airport lists peak hours as 4-6am, 11am-1pm and 5-7pm, and suggests travelers arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international ones.

Be smart: For drivers this weekend, AAA suggests traveling before 11am and after 8pm Friday, before 1pm and after 6pm Saturday, before 1pm Sunday, and after 7pm on Monday.

  • If you're going to the pumps, Ohio was averaging $3.56 per gallon as of yesterday, about 5 cents below the national average.

