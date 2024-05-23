👍 See it or skip it 👎
🎥 "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"
The intrigue: Director George Miller's prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road" opens in theaters this week.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. The reviews are great, and both Sam and Troy are obsessed with "Fury Road."
🎸 Gary Clark Jr.
The intrigue: One of the best blues guitarists in the business brings the sounds of his new album, "JPEG Raw," to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tomorrow at 8pm. Tickets start at $29.50.
💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Clark's music takes on new life in a live setting.
🥩 Berea's National Rib Cook-Off
The intrigue: Every type of barbecued meat you can think of at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, tomorrow through Monday. Admission is $10.
💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. Rib cook-offs don't get much bigger than Berea, but pace yourself for several more this summer in Northeast Ohio.
