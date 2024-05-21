Brews on Tues: 🍺 Noble Beast Terrestrial collab

👋 Sam here. I had some time to kill between events downtown this weekend and sidled up to the bar at Noble Beast.

Beer of the week: Sugar Shack Light Lager.

State of play: This collaboration between Noble Beast and Terrestrial, brewed for Terrestrial's seventh anniversary, was made with sap from Ohio's Sonny Acres Farm.

Its name is a nod to the sap houses where sap is collected and boiled into maple syrup.

Between the lines: The beer is actually not that sweet.

Per Noble Beast, maple sap has a low sugar content and fully ferments to create a crisp and drinkable summer beverage.

It was brewed with Edeshem hops, also from Sonny Acres, which gives it a zesty finish.

Stop by: You can grab a pint of this 4.1%-ABV brew at either Noble Beast or Terrestrial in Battery Park.