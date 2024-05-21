May 21, 2024 - Food and Drink

Brews on Tues: 🍺 Noble Beast Terrestrial collab

headshot
A glass of light lager in the sun.

Sugar Shack in the wild! Photo: Noble Beast

👋 Sam here. I had some time to kill between events downtown this weekend and sidled up to the bar at Noble Beast.

Beer of the week: Sugar Shack Light Lager.

State of play: This collaboration between Noble Beast and Terrestrial, brewed for Terrestrial's seventh anniversary, was made with sap from Ohio's Sonny Acres Farm.

  • Its name is a nod to the sap houses where sap is collected and boiled into maple syrup.

Between the lines: The beer is actually not that sweet.

  • Per Noble Beast, maple sap has a low sugar content and fully ferments to create a crisp and drinkable summer beverage.
  • It was brewed with Edeshem hops, also from Sonny Acres, which gives it a zesty finish.

Stop by: You can grab a pint of this 4.1%-ABV brew at either Noble Beast or Terrestrial in Battery Park.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Cleveland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more