Brews on Tues: 🍺 Noble Beast Terrestrial collab
👋 Sam here. I had some time to kill between events downtown this weekend and sidled up to the bar at Noble Beast.
Beer of the week: Sugar Shack Light Lager.
State of play: This collaboration between Noble Beast and Terrestrial, brewed for Terrestrial's seventh anniversary, was made with sap from Ohio's Sonny Acres Farm.
- Its name is a nod to the sap houses where sap is collected and boiled into maple syrup.
Between the lines: The beer is actually not that sweet.
- Per Noble Beast, maple sap has a low sugar content and fully ferments to create a crisp and drinkable summer beverage.
- It was brewed with Edeshem hops, also from Sonny Acres, which gives it a zesty finish.
Stop by: You can grab a pint of this 4.1%-ABV brew at either Noble Beast or Terrestrial in Battery Park.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more