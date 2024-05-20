Ohio legislators ask REI to return to bargaining table

State legislators from Cuyahoga County delivered a letter to management at the Pinecrest REI co-op on Monday, asking the Seattle-based outdoor retail chain to bargain with its unionized workers in good faith. Why it matters: The union is capitalizing on REI's annual sale to publicize a contract bargaining process that has made little progress since it began last July.

Inside the room: State Sen. Nickie Antonio, (D-Lakewood) led the delegation inside the store. She told managers that she and her wife are REI co-op members, and is personally hopeful that REI will return to the negotiating table.

State Senator Kent Smith, state Reps. Phil Robinson, Bride Rose Sweeney, Juanita Brent, and state Rep. candidate Eric Synenberg were also present.

Catch up quick: In March of last year, more than 50 workers at the Pinecrest location voted overwhelmingly to join a union, making it the third unionized REI store in the country.

What they're saying: "[REI's] negotiating tactic is not to negotiate," said four-year employee Steve Sheppard.

"It's been one year and we've agreed on pronoun use and that the union and the store are the parties involved."

The other side: "The collective bargaining process — especially when negotiating a first contract, can be lengthy," an REI spokesperson told Axios in a statement.