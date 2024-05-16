👍 See it or skip it 👎

May 16, 2024 - Things to Do

For all the dogs (and cats). Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

🎉 Cleveland Asian Festival

The intrigue: The annual free event featuring amazing food, vendors and performances takes place from 11am-7pm Saturday and Sunday in AsiaTown.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. If you haven't been to AsiaTown, you're missing one of Cleveland's fulfilling cultural experiences.

🎸 Staind

The intrigue: The band behind early-2000s hits like "It's Been Awhile" and "Right Here" performs at MGM Northfield Park tomorrow at 7pm.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. Staind had a decent run during MTV's "TRL" era, but $65 is too much for a ticket.

🐕 Woof Walk

The intrigue: The event celebrates its 20th year of bringing thousands of dogs and cats to Edgewater Park from 8am to noon Saturday.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Fun for your pet, and the $25 registration fee benefits the Northeast Ohio SPCA pet shelter.

