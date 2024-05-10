The Terminal: A short list of local headlines
🎓 The decision to invite bitcoin entrepreneur Chris Pan as Ohio State's commencement speaker was university president Ted Carter's.
- Carter ignored the commencement advisory committee's short list, which included Kamala Harris, LeBron James and Guy Fieri. (The Rooster)
🏗️ Dan Whalen, who managed the Intro project in Ohio City, is launching a Cleveland-based development firm with plans to build a boutique hotel near Lorain Ave. and West 25th St. (NEOtrans)
🍯 Granola butter brand Oat Haus has relocated from California and plans to call Brooklyn Heights its new home. (Cleveland.com)
🏈 Cleveland's Muny Football League will launch a girls-only flag football division this year. (Cleveland Scene)
