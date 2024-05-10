7 hours ago - News

The Terminal: A short list of local headlines

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a the Axios logo made out of shipping containers.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🎓 The decision to invite bitcoin entrepreneur Chris Pan as Ohio State's commencement speaker was university president Ted Carter's.

  • Carter ignored the commencement advisory committee's short list, which included Kamala Harris, LeBron James and Guy Fieri. (The Rooster)

🏗️ Dan Whalen, who managed the Intro project in Ohio City, is launching a Cleveland-based development firm with plans to build a boutique hotel near Lorain Ave. and West 25th St. (NEOtrans)

🍯 Granola butter brand Oat Haus has relocated from California and plans to call Brooklyn Heights its new home. (Cleveland.com)

🏈 Cleveland's Muny Football League will launch a girls-only flag football division this year. (Cleveland Scene)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Cleveland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more