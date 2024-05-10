The Terminal: A short list of local headlines

🎓 The decision to invite bitcoin entrepreneur Chris Pan as Ohio State's commencement speaker was university president Ted Carter's.

Carter ignored the commencement advisory committee's short list, which included Kamala Harris, LeBron James and Guy Fieri. (The Rooster)

🏗️ Dan Whalen, who managed the Intro project in Ohio City, is launching a Cleveland-based development firm with plans to build a boutique hotel near Lorain Ave. and West 25th St. (NEOtrans)

🍯 Granola butter brand Oat Haus has relocated from California and plans to call Brooklyn Heights its new home. (Cleveland.com)

🏈 Cleveland's Muny Football League will launch a girls-only flag football division this year. (Cleveland Scene)